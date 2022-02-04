Ron Kind: Westby Cooperative Creamery receives USDA rural development funding

On Feb. 3, Rep. Ron Kind announced that over $1 million is on its way to Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District to support local businesses, strengthen rural economies, and create good-paying jobs through investments from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“I’m thrilled to see over $1 million in investments coming to Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District,” said Kind. “This funding will help support our rural economies, and ensure Wisconsin entrepreneurs, business cooperatives, and farmers have the resources they need to continue to grow their businesses and create jobs and opportunities here at home.”

In Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District, funding is going to:

• Wisconsin Grass-Fed Beef Cooperative - $250,000

• Westby Cooperative Creamery - $250,000

• Cap Services, Inc. - $75,293

• Wisconsin Pork Association Cooperative - $250,000

• Icon Meats LLC - $250,000

This funding is aimed at helping rural regions across the nation retain resources through job training, business expansion, and technical assistance. The programs these investments are being made through are part of a suite of business and cooperative services that are projected to help create or save more than 50,000 jobs in rural parts of the nation through investments made in FY 2021.

