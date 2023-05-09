To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers recently signed a $3.9 million contract to reconstruct US 14/61, WIS 27/82 and County T intersection, south of Viroqua in Vernon County. Preliminary work is scheduled to begin May 15.

James Peterson Sons, Inc. is the prime contractor for the project. The project is designed to improve the safety of the intersection by installing a roundabout.

The project will be constructed in stages to accommodate traffic during construction without detours.

Project completion is scheduled for early November. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.

