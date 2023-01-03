Roy Torgerson sworn in as Vernon County's sheriff

Vernon County officially has a new sheriff following the administration of his oath of office Jan. 3.

Roy Torgerson took the oath of office for sheriff in the Vernon County Circuit Courtroom Tuesday morning. Other elected county officials who took their oath of office were Clerk of Circuit Court Sheila Olson, Coroner Betty Nigh, Register of Deeds Lindsey Formanek and Highway Commissioner Phil Hewitt.

Formanek was appointed register of deeds by Gov. Tony Evers in December to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Marilyn Hauge, which was effective Dec. 31, 2022. She will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends Jan. 5, 2025.

Before administering the oaths of office, Circuit Judge Darcy J. Rood congratulated John Spears on his retirement. Spears spent 40 years in Vernon County law enforcement, including the past 12 as sheriff.

“Thank you so much for all your years of dedicated service to the county,” Rood said.

Rood acknowledged those citizens who made the effort to run for office and congratulated those who were elected and would be sworn in.

After she administered the oaths of office, Rood said these officials, including herself, have sworn loyalty to the state and federal constitutions. “The Constitution makes us different. The Constitution gives us our freedoms. That’s why it’s critical to follow the Constitution.” She said the sworn-in officials will continue to follow the Constitution as those before them have.

Vernon County Board Chairman Lorn Goede, who was the master of ceremonies, said the swearing-in ceremony is important. “We all take our jobs seriously.”

Before giving the benediction, Pastor Matthew Weber, with Bethlehem Baptist Church in Viroqua, said the officials who were sworn in will have “a solemn responsibility” to be leaders.