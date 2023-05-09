Rummage Along the River, a 70-mile garage sale extravaganza, will take place May 19-20 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sales wind along Hwy. 35, Wisconsin’s Great River Road. Stoddard, Genoa, the Bad Axe, Victory, De Soto, Ferryville and Lynxville are the river towns, and Hwy. 27 to Seneca and Mt. Sterling will also have sales.

For more information on the garage sales, visit www.rummagealongtheriver.com or the Rummage Along the River Facebook page. The sale map will be online and on Facebook May 18, and can be printed for your convenience.

Lists of sales and maps for each community can be found at the following places: De Soto (Pronto); Ferryville (Ferryville Cheese & More); Genoa ZZ Stop Gas Station; Seneca (Greeners Corner); Stoddard (village hall; Lynxville (the Dawg House); and Mt. Sterling (Finders Keepers, corner of Hwy. 171 & 27). In addition, check out Ferryville’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ferryvillewi and Ferryville Tourism Council’s website, www.visitferryville.com.