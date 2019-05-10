Looking for bargains

Rummage Along the River, a  70-mile garage sale, will be held May 17-18. The sale winds along Hwy. 35, Wisconsin's Great River Road.

 Contributed photo

Rummage Along the River, a 70-mile garage sale extravaganza that winds along Hwy. 35, will be held May 17-18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Stoddard, Genoa, the Bad Axe, Victory, De Soto, Ferryville and Lynxville are the river towns, and then shoppers can swing up County Hwy. E to Hwy. 27 to Seneca and Mt. Sterling for more shopping.

Information about this year’s sales can be found at www.rummagealongtheriver.com and on the Rummage Along the River Facebook website page. The sale map goes online May 16, plus on Facebook, and can be printed for one’s convenience.

Where to find the garage sales in each community? Stop at the local gas station for a list of the places in De Soto (Pronto), Ferryville (Ferryville Cheese and More). In Stoddard, stop at Village Hall, Genoa at Captain Hook”s Bait Shop and in Lynxville maps are at the Dawg House. Seneca has maps at Greener’s Corner and Johnson’s One Stop. In Mt. Sterling they are at Finders Keepers at the corner of Hwys. 171 and 27. Check out Ferryville’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ferryvillewi and Ferryville Tourism Council’s website, www.visitferryville.com.

There will be an event ribbon cutting and coffee at the Stoddard Village Hall/Fire Deptartment at 8 a.m., Friday, May 17. Meet and greet elected officials and Allison Anderson, Miss Wisconsin Teen International United. Anderson is a Mt. Sterling resident. The public is invited.

