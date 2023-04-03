The cold and strong winds, Saturday, April 1, didn’t stop about 120 adults and children from participating in the 11th annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run to benefit the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

In addition to the run/walk and kids fun run, the morning included a demonstration by K-9 Unit Dax and his handler Deputy Sheriff Mark Ballacero, and a presentation about drug trends and fentanyl.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office website, K-9 Dax is a German shepherd sable and was born on Aug. 7, 2019 in Germany. The website states: “He was imported from Bayreuth, Germany in December 2020 by Mid-West Working Dogs. Dax is trained as a dual-purpose patrol dog, specializing in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension/handler protection, tracking, and article searches. Dax is certified by Mid-West Working Dogs and the North American Police Work Dog Association.”