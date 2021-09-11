Run/walk supports Vernon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office hosted the eighth and ninth annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk & Kids Fun Run in memory of K-9 Myk, Saturday morning. The event supported the sheriff’s office K-9 unit.

Before the run/walk started, there was a moment of silence at 9:46 a.m. in remembrance of first responders and others who lost their lives on 9/11.

The race, which started and ended at the sheriff’s office in Viroqua, had 44 participants. The quarter mile kids fun run was held following the moment of silence. Runners and walkers headed out once the children returned.

Once the winners were announced and the medals distributed, Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Bellacero, K-9 Dax and Brandon Lamere of Mid-West Working Dogs LLC of Viroqua gave an officer protection demonstration. Members of the public also had an opportunity to ask questions about Dax and K-9 units in general.

Lamere said dogs used as K-9 units must have dominate personalities because officers don't know what they and their canine partners will be experiencing. "We pick dogs with dominate personalities. They have to own the place. That's the temperament we look for in these guys."