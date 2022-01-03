 Skip to main content
Runaway missing juvenile found in Hillsboro

A runaway missing juvenile was found in good health in Hillsboro, Jan. 2.

At 11:48 a.m. the Vernon County Sherff’s Office responded to a residence in the city of Hillsboro for the report of a runaway male juvenile with mental disabilities. According to the sheriff's office, due to cold weather conditions and the nature of the call, the Hillsboro Fire Department was activated for search and rescue efforts. The Vernon County K-9 Unit and Neal Funk with K-9 Riggley were also called out to help track the missing juvenile.

Prior to the K-9 units arriving on scene, the juvenile was located in good health and taken home by his mother.

