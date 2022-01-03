Runaway missing juvenile found in Hillsboro

At 11:48 a.m. the Vernon County Sherff’s Office responded to a residence in the city of Hillsboro for the report of a runaway male juvenile with mental disabilities. According to the sheriff's office, due to cold weather conditions and the nature of the call, the Hillsboro Fire Department was activated for search and rescue efforts. The Vernon County K-9 Unit and Neal Funk with K-9 Riggley were also called out to help track the missing juvenile.