Saturday’s snow didn’t stop walkers and runners and a few dogs from participating in the seventh annual 5-K-9 Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run to support the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.
About 16 children 11 and younger took part in the quarter-mile kids fun run, while 60 people participated in the 5-K run/walk.
At the end of the races, which began and ended at the Sheriff’s Office in Viroqua, trophies and medals were awarded, and Deputy Mark Bellacero and K-9 Myk gave demonstrations of how they work together.
As Bellacero and Myk demonstrated how they search for drugs in suitcases, Lt. Jason Crume told the audience that Myk is trained as a dual purpose K-9 certified in patrol work, including narcotics, tracking/searching, obedience and apprehension. Crume said Myk can alert on the following drugs: marijuana, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine and their derivatives.
Myk alerted Bellacero when he detected drugs in two suitcases -- 27 grams of meth in one and 27 grams of heroin in another.
There was also a demonstration of how Myk can protect Bellacero if needed on patrol. A volunteer wearing a bite suit acted agitated toward Bellacero and on command, Myk was released from his leash and took down the volunteer. Myk didn’t release the volunteer until Bellacero gave another command.
Following the demonstrations, Myk was presented a raw ground beef “cake” in celebration of his ninth birthday, which was April 26. While Myk ate his cake, runners and walkers sang “Happy Birthday.”
According to the Sheriff’s Office website, Myk is a German Shepard Sable who started training at 6 weeks old in Germany before being imported to the United States in April of 2012 by Steing Tal K-9 Academy. K-9 Myk was assigned to Bellacero in October of 2016, after Deputy Sheriff Adam Malin was no longer able to be Myk’s handler. Bellacero attended K-9 Handler training at Steinig Tal K-9 Academy in November of 2016.
Next year’s run/walk will be held the last Saturday of April, with a start time of 9 a.m.
