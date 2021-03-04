Rural Cashton man dies in logging accident west of Ontario (copy)

A rural Cashton man died in a logging accident in the town of Whitestown west of Ontario, Wednesday, March 3.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 2:22 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call about the logging accident.
Raymond Miller, 37, was felling a 60-foot red oak tree when it became caught in another tree on descent. The bottom of the tree kicked out toward Miller. Miller was trying to escape the falling tree but was unable to do so. The tree fell on top of him, pinning him underneath the tree. A witness on scene saw this happen and rushed to his aid by cutting the tree free from Miller. Life saving measures were started before running to get help.
Ontario EMS arrived on scene, followed shortly by Gundersen Air. Emergency personnel continued life saving measures, but were unsuccessful. Miller was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office. Responding agencies included Ontario Ambulance, Ontario Fire, Gundersen Air, Sheriff's Office and the Vernon County Coroner's Office.