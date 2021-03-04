Rural Cashton man dies in logging accident west of Ontario

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 2:22 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call about the logging accident. Raymond Miller, 37, was felling a 60-foot red oak tree when it became caught in another tree on descent. The bottom of the tree kicked out toward Miller. Miller was trying to escape the falling tree but was unable to do so. The tree fell on top of him, pinning him underneath the tree. A witness on scene saw this happen and rushed to his aid by cutting the tree free from Miller. Life saving measures were started before running to get help.