Rural Cashton man injured in farm accident

A rural Cashton man received minor injuries following a farm accident in the town of Clinton, Jan. 10.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 11:45 a.m. Walter A. Hemmersbach, 73, was working on an old Skid-steer loader when the safety arm holding the loader failed. The bucket then lowered without warning, trapping Hemmersbach. Hemmersbach was able to reach his cellphone and call for help.

Cashton Fire and First Responders, La Farge EMS and the sheriffs office responded to the scene. Responders used a front-end loader to assist in lifting the bucket enough so Hemmersbach could free himself. Hemmersbach reported minor injuries. Hemmersbach was checked out by medical staff and released without transport from the scene.