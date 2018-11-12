A rural Cashton man had minor injuries following a single-vehicle crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 10, at about 5 a.m., on County Road P, in the town of Christiana.
Ryan R. Letterly, 42, was driving a compact pickup truck on County Road P, northwest of Westby, and traveled off the right side of the roadway, while negotiating a curve to the left. The vehicle struck the retaining wall of a concrete box culvert and went down a steep embankment. The vehicle overturned and struck several large rocks and came to rest, upright. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, seat belts were used and there was airbag deployment
Letterly left the scene, but reported minor injuries and said he would not seek medical treatment. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.