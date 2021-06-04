Rural Cashton man, woman charged with reckless endangering safety, OWI

Two rural Cashton residents were charged with reckless endangering safety and OWI Wednesday on State Hwy. 27 north of County Road PC in the town of Christiana, Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, it received information from the La Crosse Police Department of occupants in a vehicle that were using illegal drugs with an 11-month-old infant child in the vehicle at the time. The reporting party was able to provide a complete description of the vehicle including the license plate number.

At 3:52 p.m., Vernon County deputies located the vehicle driving north on State Hwy. 27 just south of the Monroe County line near Cashton. The driver was identified as Jordan R. Olson, 30. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Destiny D. Stussy, 25. Also in the vehicle was their infant son.

During the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in the car. Olson was charged with recklessly endangering safety, OWI third offense with a minor child in the vehicle and bail jumping. Stussy was charged with recklessly endangering safety and OWI first offense with a minor child in the vehicle. The infant son was taken into protective custody by Vernon County Human Services.