A rural Cashton man was injured in a single-motorcycle crash on East Salem Ridge road in the town of Webster, Saturday, April 20.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Kyle Kast, 24, was traveling eastbound about 7:30 p.m. when he hit sand and gravel and lost control of his motorcycle and slid on the pavement.
Kast was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Kast was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.
The La Farge EMS and the La Farge Fire Department assisted at the scene.
