A rural Coon Valley man was arrested on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop March 29 at about 11:43 p.m. on State Hwy. 35/Edgewood Lane, just south of Genoa.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Joshua B. Lusk, 35, was operating his vehicle southbound on Hwy. 35, when a deputy observed an inoperable headlight. Lusk was stopped and a field interview conducted.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies located cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Lusk was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center and was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation hold.
Formal charges will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.
