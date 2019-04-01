A rural Coon Valley man was arrested on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop March 29 at about 11:43 p.m. on State Hwy. 35/Edgewood Lane, just south of Genoa.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Joshua B. Lusk, 35, was operating his vehicle southbound on Hwy. 35, when a deputy observed an inoperable headlight. Lusk was stopped and a field interview conducted.

Joshua Lusk

Lusk

A search of the vehicle was conducted and deputies located cocaine, marijuana, a digital scale, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Lusk was transported to the Vernon County Detention Center and was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a probation hold.

Formal charges will be referred to the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.