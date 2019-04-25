A rural Coon Valley woman was not injured following a single-vehicle accident on Hohlfeld Road in the town of Hamburg, Wednesday, April 24, at 8:20 p.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Kay Frydenlund, 18, was traveling west on Hohlfeld Road when she lost control of the vehicle.
The La Crosse County Sheriff, and Coon Valery Fire and EMS assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
