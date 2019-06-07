Daniel P. Sandvick, 55, of rural De Soto was arrested June 4 on burglary and obstructing an officer charges
On May 17, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a report of some farm equipment taken from a farm on Gardner Road in town of Franklin.
On May 31, the Sheriff's Office received information that Sandvick had taken a John Deere 4020 tractor with loader and hauled it to Kentucky.
On June 4, the John Deere 4020 tractor and loader were located in Lawrence County, Kentucky. According to the Sherriff's Office, neither the John Deere three-wheel hay rake nor the John Deere 300 corn picker have been located. Anyone having information about the whereabouts of these two items are encouraged to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, or Vernon County Crime Stoppers.
Sandvick was arrested and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center where he is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.
The Johnson County Kentucky Sheriff and Lawrence County Kentucky Sheriff assisted the Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.