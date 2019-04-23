The Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about 1:45 p.m. Monday, April 22, reporting a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. UU, rural De Soto, in the town of Wheatland, just east of Victory.
The driver, David Scott Holm, 56, of rural De Soto, was traveling southeast on Hwy. UU and went off the right side of the road in a slight curve to the left, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle went down an embankment and struck a large tree. The airbags deployed, and Holm sustained potentially serious injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by the Wheatland and De Soto fire departments.
It appeared Holm may have lost consciousness prior to the crash, and the exact time of the crash is still being determined. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.
Holm was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
