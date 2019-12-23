Rural De Soto man injured when garbage truck rolls over on Bloomingdale Road

A rural De Soto man was injured Friday, Dec. 20, when the garbage truck he was driving rolled over on Bloomingdale Road, east of West Salem Ridge Road in the town of Webster.
Vernon County Sheriff's Office reports that at 11:45 a.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received the 911 call about the accident. Cory L. Simonson, 40, was driving a 2008 International garbage truck, owned by Southwest Sanitation out of Viroqua. Simonson was traveling west on Bloomingdale Road when he was trying to negotiate a curve. Simonson lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in the middle of the road. Simonson was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by La Farge EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
The La Farge Fire Department, La Farge EMS and the town of Webster assisted at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.