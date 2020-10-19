Rural Genoa man rescued following fall off rock ledge

A rural Genoa man was rescued after falling 30 feet off a rock ledge near Mound Ridge Road, Saturday afternoon.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:14 p.m. the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a call reporting William G. Pedretti Jr., 59, fell off a rock ledge while going for a walk. Pedretti was given medical treatment at the scene of the accident by Genoa/Harmony First Responders and was later transported by UTV to a landing zone by the Genoa/Harmony Fire Department. Pedretti was stabilized by Tri-State Ambulance Service and flown to the hospital by Gundersen Air.
The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
