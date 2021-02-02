Rural Hillsboro man dies in ATV crash

On Monday, Feb. 1, at 1:28 p.m. the Vernon County Emergency Dispatch Center was notified about an ATV crash west of Hillsboro on County Hwy. F in the town of Hillsboro. A rural Hillsboro man lost control of his ATV while operating eastbound on County Hwy. F. The operator tried to regain control and in the process was ejected off the ATV. The ATV continued into the ditch where it came to rest on its wheels.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the ATV operator was transported to Gundersen Health St. Joseph by Hillsboro Ambulance with severe injuries. A short time later Gundersen-Air flew the ATV operator to Gundersen Health. County Hwy. F remained fully closed while officials cleared the scene.

There were no other passengers on the ATV and the operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The name of the operator is being withheld at this time.

