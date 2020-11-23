Rural Hillsboro man flees law enforcement on foot; arrested in Viroqua

On Sunday, Nov. 22 at about 2:18 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Viroqua Police were attempting to apprehend Brandon R. Sebranek, 26, of rural Hillsboro, on felony warrants.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Sebranek took off from officers on foot in the city of Viroqua and ran into a cornfield off of County Road NN. At about 3:20 p.m., Sebranek was located and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.
Additional charges will be sought by the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.
The Viroqua Police Department, Westby Police Department, and the Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.
