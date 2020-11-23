 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rural Hillsboro man flees law enforcement on foot; arrested in Viroqua
0 comments

Rural Hillsboro man flees law enforcement on foot; arrested in Viroqua

  • 0
Brandon R. Sebranek

Sebranek

On Sunday, Nov. 22 at about 2:18 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and the Viroqua Police were attempting to apprehend Brandon R. Sebranek, 26, of rural Hillsboro, on felony warrants.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Sebranek took off from officers on foot in the city of Viroqua and ran into a cornfield off of County Road NN. At about 3:20 p.m., Sebranek was located and taken to the Vernon County Detention Center.

Additional charges will be sought by the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.

The Viroqua Police Department, Westby Police Department, and the Department of Natural Resources assisted at the scene.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News