At about 8:30 p.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office 911 Dispatch Center received a call about a person trapped under an ATV. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, Francis J. Stanek, 66, was removed from beneath the ATV by family members prior to the arrival of the first responding units. Following the rescue, Stanek was transported by La Farge Area Ambulance to an awaiting Gundersen Air helicopter. The injuries were life-threatening, but emergency medical personnel worked to stabilize the patient prior to air transport to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.