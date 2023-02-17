Alan L. Clark, 61, of rural Hillsboro, was traveling south on State Hwy. 27. According to a Vernon County Sheriff's Office press release, it is believed Clark suffered from some type of a medical event, causing him to suddenly cross the centerline, side-swiping a northbound car driven by 64-year-old Lyle D. Fish of rural Richland Center. Fish's vehicle ran off the road and into a ditch. Lyle Fish was treated and transported for injuries to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua. Fish had a passenger, 66-year-old Margaret F. Fish, also of rural Richland Center. Margaret Fish denied any injures on scene and was not treated or transported. Lyle Fish was treated and released from Vernon Memorial with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.