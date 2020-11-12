Rural Hillsboro woman taken into custody following stabbing

A rural Hillsboro woman was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 11 following a stabbing at a residence on County Road W, rural Hillsboro.
At about 1:30 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a report of the stabbing.
Deputies arrived on scene, and took the suspect, Jenna M. Bell, 20, of rural Hillsboro, into custody. A 36-year-old female was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro by Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service with multiple stab wounds. The victim was later med-flighted by Gundersen AIR to UW Hospital in Madison for further treatment of her injuries.
Bell is being held at the Vernon County Detention Center awaiting a bail/bond hearing through the Vernon County Circuit Court. Charges of first-degree attempted homicide and aggravated assault will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.
Assisting at the scene was the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service.
According to the Sheriff's Office, this appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate danger to the public. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
