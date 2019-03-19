A rural Kendall man was arrested March 19 following a traffic stop near the intersection of Maple Lane and State Hwy. 82 in the town of Union.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a deputy clocked a vehicle traveling 71 mph in a 55 mph speed zone and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Brandon R. Sebranek, 24. After gathering information it was determined that Sebranek was required to submit to random drug testing as part of his court ordered bond conditions. A search of his person revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Sebranek was subsequently charged with felony bail jumping, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sebranek was also cited for speeding.
Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.
