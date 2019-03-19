A rural Kendall man was arrested March 19 following a traffic stop near the intersection of Maple Lane and State Hwy. 82 in the town of Union.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, a deputy clocked a vehicle traveling 71 mph in a 55 mph speed zone and initiated a traffic stop. The operator was identified as Brandon R. Sebranek, 24. After gathering information it was determined that Sebranek was required to submit to random drug testing as part of his court ordered bond conditions. A search of his person revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Sebranek was subsequently charged with felony bail jumping, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sebranek was also cited for speeding.

Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.