A rural Kendall man was injured in a single-vehicle crash in the town of Hillsboro Dec. 16 at about 8:45 a.m.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Gary W. Dank, 59, was operating a pickup truck, northbound, on Young Road, north of County Road F, northwest of Hillsboro and lost control while negotiating a curve to the right. The vehicle went off the right side of the road traveling north, struck a culvert and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top, partially in the roadway.
Dank sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by the Hillsboro Fire Department and transported to Gundersen-St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hillsboro, by Hillsboro Ambulance. Dank was wearing a seat belt and there was no airbag deployment.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.