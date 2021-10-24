 Skip to main content
Rural La Crosse woman injured in one-vehicle crash in the town of Coon

A rural La Crosse woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road P and County Road PI in the town of Coon, Oct. 23.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 2:38 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting the crash. Patricia A. Imgrund, 84, was following her daughter. As they turned north onto County Road PI, Imgrund had some type of a medical event, causing her to pass out. Imgrund's vehicle left the road and entered the ditch, striking a fence, traveled across a pasture and into a creek, striking the embankment.

Imgrund was assisted out of her vehicle by her daughter. She was evaluated by the Coon Valley First Responders and transported by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries. Imgrund was wearing a seat belt, and the airbags were deployed.

The Coon Valley Fire Department, Coon Valley First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.

