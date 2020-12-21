 Skip to main content

Rural La Farge man injured in rollover on Bloomingdale Road
Rural La Farge man injured in rollover on Bloomingdale Road

Single rollover accident

Donald L. Bell, 33, was operating a Chrysler Sebring convertible northbound on Salem Ridge Road, Friday, Dec. 18, when he was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash. Bell was wearing a seat belt and sustained only minor injuries. He was transported by La Farge Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua, where he was treated and released.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A rural La Farge man was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday, Dec. 18, at about 2:15 p.m. on Bloomingdale Road just south of Salem Ridge Road in the town of Webster.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Donald L. Bell, 33, was operating a Chrysler Sebring convertible northbound on Salem Ridge Road. The vehicle crested a knoll just south of the four-way intersection with East Salem Ridge Road, Smart Hollow Road and Bloomingdale Road. The vehicle continued straight onto Bloomingdale Road and met an oncoming, southbound vehicle in the intersection. Bell reported steering slightly and lost control. The vehicle spun around and went off the right (east) side of the roadway. The vehicle traveled down an embankment, struck a fence, and overturned, also striking a tree. The vehicle came to rest upright.

Bell was wearing a seat belt and sustained only minor injuries. Bell was transported by La Farge Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua, where he was treated and released.

Assisting at the scene were the La Farge Fire Department and La Farge Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

