Rural La Farge man receives life-threatening injuries in dump truck vs. farm tractor crash

A rural La Farge man was air-lifted to a La Crosse hospital Wednesday, July 29, following a dump truck versus farm tractor accident on State Hwy. 82 and Slayback Road.
At 12:08 p.m. the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting the crash. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Danny E. White, 66, was operating a farm tractor pulling a hay rake. White was traveling west on State Hwy. 82 and was making a left turn onto Slayback Road. Michael D. Anderson, 71, of rural La Farge, was also westbound on Hwy. 82 driving a dump truck. Anderson attempted to pass the tractor and implement on the left side. As White was making the left turn, Anderson's dump truck struck the front of White's tractor. The tractor overturned and came to rest on its side. White was ejected off the tractor.
La Farge EMS transported White to the Viroqua airport to meet with Gundersen Air. White was then flown to Gundersen Health System of La Crosse with life-threatening injuries. Anderson had minor injuries and declined transport.
La Farge Ambulance, La Farge Fire Department, Gundersen Air, Wisconsin State Patrol, Village of La Farge Streets Department and Vernon County Emergency Management assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation Sheriff's Office.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!