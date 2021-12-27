Rural La Farge residents uninjured in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 131

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 9:43 a.m. the 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting the accident. Rhonda K. Daines, 68, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 131. As she was negotiating a curve, her vehicle started to slide on black ice. The vehicle spun out of control and entered the southbound ditch, overturning. Daines and her passenger, Adian J. Daines, 13, were both assisted out of the vehicle and reported no injuries, and were not transported by EMS. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts.