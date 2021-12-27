 Skip to main content
Rural La Farge residents uninjured in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 131

Daines single-vehicle rollover

Rhonda K. Daines, 68, and her passenger, Adian J. Daines, 13, were was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 131 Dec. 25 when they were involved in a single-vehicle rollover. They reported no injuries.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

Two rural La Farge residents escaped injury Dec. 25 following a single-vehicle rollover on State Hwy. 131, east of County Road S, in the town of Kickapoo.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 9:43 a.m. the 911 dispatch center received a 911 call reporting the accident. Rhonda K. Daines, 68, was traveling southbound on State Hwy. 131. As she was negotiating a curve, her vehicle started to slide on black ice. The vehicle spun out of control and entered the southbound ditch, overturning. Daines and her passenger, Adian J. Daines, 13, were both assisted out of the vehicle and reported no injuries, and were not transported by EMS. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts.

Assisting the sheriff's office on scene was the Readstown Fire Department, Readstown EMS and Viola Fire Department.

