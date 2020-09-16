Rural La Farge woman injured in rollover accident

A rural La Farge woman was injured in a rollover accident Tuesday, Sept. 15 on Bickel Road between Hwy. 82 and Maple Ridge Road in the town of Stark.
At 4:15 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified about the rollover accident. Richard Milonczyk, 81, of rural La Farge was traveling south on Bickel Road in his SUV pulling a small utility trailer. Milonczyk's vehicle went into the ditch and overturned. Milonczyk and his passenger Lois Milonczyk, 81, became trapped inside the vehicle. According to the sheriff's office the Milonczyks laid inside the vehicle for a period of time before being found by a passing motorist.
The La Farge Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated both occupants out of the overturned vehicle. Lois Milonczyk was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital by La Farge EMS to be checked out. Richard Milonczyk was checked out at the scene by La Farge EMS and refused medical transport.
The Milonczyks were both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and airbags were deployed.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
