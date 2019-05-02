A rural La Farge woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident, Wednesday, May 1, on State Hwy. 82 just west of Slayback Road in the town of Stark.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's office, at about 6 p.m. a vehicle driven by Taeryn K. Johnson, 37, was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Johnson was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by ambulance with minor injuries. Seat belts were used.
The La Farge Police Department, La Farge Fire Department and La Farge Ambulance Service assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
