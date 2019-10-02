A rural New Lisbon woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Sept. 29, on County Hwy. F and Tower Road west of Hillsboro.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center was notified about the single-vehicle accident at 12:57 p.m. Arvilla B. Novy, 84, was operating a vehicle eastbound on County Hwy. F and Tower Road. Novy lost control on a corner and left the road. Novy's vehicle struck some vehicle parts and a pole shed. Novy's vehicle continued through the a private yard, coming to rest in a ditch. The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. Novy was checked at the scene by Hillsboro EMS and declined medical transport to the hospital.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
