A rural Onalaska woman had minor injuries following a single-vehicle accident Sept. 1 at about 5:15 p.m. on Hwy. 56 near Elm Drive in the town of Viroqua.
Alyssa N. Seland, 30, was traveling east on Hwy. 56 when she swerved to avoid striking a deer on the road. She lost control of her vehicle which left the road, traveled into a ditch, striking a tree. Seland refused medical treatment. Seland was wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
The Viroqua Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
