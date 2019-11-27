Rural Readstown man injured in single-vehicle crash

A rural Readstown man was injured in a single-vehicle crash, Sunday, Nov. 24, at about 6:45 a.m., in the town of Franklin.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Phillip R. Townsend, 50, was operating a full-size, heavy-duty pickup truck, southbound, on State Hwy. 27, just south of Zitzner Road.
The temperature was close to the freezing level and frost had formed on a shaded section of roadway. Townsend was traveling uphill and while negotiating a curve to the left, lost control. The vehicle crossed the highway a struck a rock embankment, head-on, along the left side of the roadway. Townsend was wearing a seat belt and the vehicle airbags deployed. He sustained possible injuries, but refused transport.
Sheriff John Spears reminds motorists to remain alert and be aware of changes to weather and roadway conditions.
The Viroqua Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene.