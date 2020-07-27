Rural Richland Center man dies in one-vehicle crash on Hwy. 56

A rural Richland Center man was pronounced dead at the scene, Sunday afternoon, following a one-vehicle accident on State Hwy. 56 near County Road SS in the town of Liberty.
At about 3:17 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of the one-vehicle accident. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, it was reported that a vehicle and its trailer rolled, ejecting the operator. Dustin M. McCartney, 46, was traveling east on Hwy. 56. It is believed due to the heavy rain that McCartney lost control of his vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway. The vehicle traveled sideways before rolling and ejecting the driver.
McCartney had a dog in the vehicle that was transported to the Vernon County Humane Society to be evaluated for possible injuries. McCartney was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. McCartney was pronounced dead on scene by the Vernon County Coroner. This marks Vernon Counties first traffic fatality for 2020.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Vernon County Coroner's Office.
