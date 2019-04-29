Bechtel accident

Nona Lee Bechtel, 56 of rural Richland Center was injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 14 near Moore Road on the town of Kickapoo, Saturday April 27.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

 A rural Richland Center woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 14 near Moore Road in the town of Kickapoo, Saturday, April 27.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 8:39 p.m. the office received a 9-1-1 call reporting the single-vehicle crash. The driver, Nona Lee Bechtel, 56, and her passenger, Herbert K. Bechtel, 67, rural Richland Center were traveling east on U.S. Hwy. 14 and went off the right side of the road, striking a guardrail. The airbags deployed and Nona Lee Bechtel sustained minor injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by the Readstown and Viola Fire departments. Both occupants were wearing their seat belts. Nona Lee Bechtel was transported to Richland Center Hospital for minor injuries by Readstown EMS.

The Readstown Fire Department, Viola Fire Department and Readstown EMS assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

