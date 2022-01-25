Rural Richland Center woman injured in two-vehicle crash on County Hwy. D

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:15 a.m. Diane M. Brown, 67, was operating a mid-size sport utility vehicle northbound on County Road D near Currier Road. Brown lost control and slid across the highway into the path of a southbound semi-tractor/trailer operated by Michael S. Schendel, 51, of rural La Farge. Schendel steered right, toward a shallow ditch, attempting to avoid the oncoming vehicle, but the front of Brown's vehicle struck the left side of the semi-tractor. The Brown vehicle came to rest on the highway. The semi came to rest in the ditch.