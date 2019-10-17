A rural Stoddard man was injure in a motorcycle accident Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 8:54 p.m. on Brinkman Ridge Road near Dahl Lane, Coon Valley.
The rider of the motorcycle, Casey Stetzer, 35, was driving westbound on Brinkman Ridge Road, when he lost control on the corner and started to skid, eventually ending up in the field adjacent to the road. Stetzer was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Stetzer was not wearing a helmet. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
