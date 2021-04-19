Rural Viola woman injure in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 56

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the single-vehicle rollover happened at about 10:45 a.m. hen Donna J. Parker, 67, was operating a mid-size SUV eastbound on State Hwy. 56, west of the city of Viroqua. Shortly after negotiating a curve to the right, the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway slightly. Parker steered left and crossed the center of the roadway, slightly into the opposite lane. Parker lost control and the vehicle went off the right (south) side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.