Rural Viola woman injured in single-vehicle crash; driver facing third-offense OWI charge
0 comments

Rural Viola woman injured in single-vehicle crash; driver facing third-offense OWI charge

  • 0
Single-vehicle accident

Andrea Clark, 31 of rural Viola, was northbound on Hwy. 131 Thursday, March 12, when she lost control. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the southbound guardrail on the bridge. The vehicle then spun around and came to rest against the northbound guardrail with her vehicle facing south.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office

A rural Viola woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash just after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 12, on Hwy. 131 near County Road U in the town of Kickapoo.

The driver of the vehicle, Andrea Clark, 31, was northbound on Hwy. 131 when she lost control, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the southbound guardrail on the bridge. The vehicle then spun around and came to rest against the northbound guardrail, with her vehicle facing south.

When first responders arrived, Clark was trapped in the driver's seat. First responders from Viola EMS were able to safely get her out and stabilize her.

Clark was transported by Viola EMS to Vernon Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Clark was not wearing a seat belt and airbags did not deploy.

Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office against Clark for operating under the influence third offense, and operating while revoked.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News