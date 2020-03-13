Rural Viola woman injured in single-vehicle crash; driver facing third-offense OWI charge

A rural Viola woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash just after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 12, on Hwy. 131 near County Road U in the town of Kickapoo.
The driver of the vehicle, Andrea Clark, 31, was northbound on Hwy. 131 when she lost control, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the southbound guardrail on the bridge. The vehicle then spun around and came to rest against the northbound guardrail, with her vehicle facing south.
When first responders arrived, Clark was trapped in the driver's seat. First responders from Viola EMS were able to safely get her out and stabilize her.
Clark was transported by Viola EMS to Vernon Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Clark was not wearing a seat belt and airbags did not deploy.
Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney's Office against Clark for operating under the influence third offense, and operating while revoked.