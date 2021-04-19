Rural Viola woman injured in single-vehicle rollover on Hwy. 56

A rural Viola woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover, Saturday, April 17, on State Hwy. 56 west of Springville Road in the town of Jefferson.
According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the single-vehicle rollover happened at about 10:45 a.m. hen Donna J. Parker, 67, was operating a mid-size SUV eastbound on State Hwy. 56, west of the city of Viroqua. Shortly after negotiating a curve to the right, the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway slightly. Parker steered left and crossed the center of the roadway, slightly into the opposite lane. Parker lost control and the vehicle went off the right (south) side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Parkear was transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance with possible injuries. Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were the Viroqua Police Department, Viroqua Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.