A 27-year-old rural Viroqua man has been arrested as the result of an extensive criminal investigation into the alleged maltreatment of animals.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, the investigation began on Jan. 17 after receiving a report of a deceased horse at Kaden Hartje's residence, located along County Road S in the town of Webster.

A deputy sheriff located the deceased horse. Additionally, a second horse was found in extremely poor health that ultimately resulted in euthanasia. Deputies were unable to locate Hartje; however, the investigation continued.

According to the press release, a deputy sheriff who possesses specialized training in animal abuse was actively involved in the investigation. Attempts were made to locate Hartje who was reportedly out of state; however, when contacted, Hartje cooperated with the investigation and several other animals were re-homed.

The arrest of Hartje occurred on Jan. 31 at 11:49 a.m. in the city of Viroqua with the assistance of the Viroqua Police Department. During the arrest illegal drugs were found, resulting in the execution of search warrants on two motor vehicles. The sheriff’s office K-9 unit also assisted.

Hartje was booked into the Vernon County Jail for the following offenses: Failure to provide sufficient food for animal; failure to provide sufficient water for animal; improper outside dog shelter; mistreatment of animals causing death; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession with intent to deliver tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office. Hartje appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on Feb. 1 and was released on a $3,000 signature bond. He is due back in court Feb. 28 at 8:30 a.m. for an initial appearance.

"The investigation continues and I would like to thank the Driftless Humane Society and generous individuals from our community for sponsoring the deputy's specialized training through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection," Sheriff Roy Torgerson said in the press release.

