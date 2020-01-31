Rural Viroqua man arrested on meth charges

A rural Viroqua man was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 29, for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office reports Jesse James Dalton, 35, was arrested as a result of an ongoing investigation by the Investigations Division at the sheriff’s office. The incident occurred on Jan. 24, in which Dalton was attempting to elude a Vernon County deputy within the village of Readstown. Through the investigation, an excess of 27 grams of methamphetamine was found in Dalton’s possession.
Dalton will be charged as a repeat offender. Dalton is currently being held in the Vernon County Detention Center on a $15,000 cash bond. He is due back in court on Feb. 25.