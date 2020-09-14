 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rural Viroqua man cited for inattentive driving in Crawford County following accident
0 comments

Rural Viroqua man cited for inattentive driving in Crawford County following accident

  • 0

A rural Viroqua man was cited for inattentive driving following a single-vehicle rollover accident Saturday, Sept. 12 in Crawford County's town of Utica.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, at 1:18 p.m. the Crawford County Dispatch Center was notified of the accident on County Hwy. B, east of Davig Ridge Road.

Noah Miles, 18, of rural Viroqua, was driving a 2005 Cadillac STS east on Hwy. B. Miles’s dog distracted him and the car went into the ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn, coming to rest on its top. Miles was not injured; his passenger, Faith Fortney, 18, also of rural Viroqua, sustained some cuts and bruises. Fortney was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Soldiers Grove Fire Department, North Crawford Rescue Squad and Frys Towing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report
News

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

9/2 Clifford Meyer, De Soto, was operating a semi-truck and flatbed trailer owned by River City Transport, northbound on State Hwy. 82, in the…

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News