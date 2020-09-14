Rural Viroqua man cited for inattentive driving in Crawford County following accident

A rural Viroqua man was cited for inattentive driving following a single-vehicle rollover accident Saturday, Sept. 12 in Crawford County's town of Utica.
According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, at 1:18 p.m. the Crawford County Dispatch Center was notified of the accident on County Hwy. B, east of Davig Ridge Road.
Noah Miles, 18, of rural Viroqua, was driving a 2005 Cadillac STS east on Hwy. B. Miles’s dog distracted him and the car went into the ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn, coming to rest on its top. Miles was not injured; his passenger, Faith Fortney, 18, also of rural Viroqua, sustained some cuts and bruises. Fortney was transported to Vernon Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Assisting at the scene were the Soldiers Grove Fire Department, North Crawford Rescue Squad and Frys Towing.
