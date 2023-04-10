A rural Viroqua man was injured in a semi rollover on State Hwy. 27 and Tainter Hollow Road, Thursday, April 6.
According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 10 a.m., Joseph A. Vesbach, 76, was southbound on State Hwy. 27 near Tainter Hollow Road in the town of Franklin when his load shifted while negotiating a curve, causing the semi to overturn on the driver's side blocking both lanes of traffic. The hay that Vesbach was hauling was scattered along the highway.
Vesbach was treated and released at the scene by Tri-State Ambulance. State Hwy. 27 was shutdown for approximately three hours due to the accident and cleanup. Vesbach Farms cleaned the hay off the highway. Wegner Towing removed the tractor and La Farge Truck Center removed the trailer from the scene.