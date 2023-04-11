A rural Viroqua man was injured in a motorcycle crash, Monday, April 10, on State Hwy. 56 near State Hwy. 82 in the town of Viroqua.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 3:50 p.m. Richard W. Langer, 66, was westbound on State Hwy. 56 near State Hwy. 82 in the town of Viroqua when the motorcycle he was operating had a mechanical issue, causing him to lose control.

Langer's motorcycle slid on its side for about 64 feet before coming to rest in the middle of the westbound lane. Langer was wearing appropriate helmet and safety gear, and was then transported to Vernon Memorial Healthcare by Tri-State Ambulance service. At about 6 p.m. Monday, Langer was transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.