Champion rollover accident

Joel Champion of rural Viroqua received minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident on State Hwy. 82, near Nemec Hill Road, west of La Farge, Monday, July 8.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A rural Viroqua man received minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday, July 8, 2019, at about 3:30 p.m., in the town of Webster.

Joel M. Champion, 25, was operating a full-size pickup truck eastbound on State Hwy. 82 near Nemec Hill Road, west of La Farge. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Champion was negotiating a curve to the left and reported seeing an oncoming, westbound vehicle approaching in his lane of travel and he steered right. The Champion vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail, overturned, struck several evergreen trees, and came to rest in the lawn of a private residence. Champion described the oncoming vehicle as a white colored pickup truck that did not stop.

Champion was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries, and refused transport. The La Farge Ambulance and La Farge Fire Department assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.