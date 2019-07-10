A rural Viroqua man received minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Monday, July 8, 2019, at about 3:30 p.m., in the town of Webster.
Joel M. Champion, 25, was operating a full-size pickup truck eastbound on State Hwy. 82 near Nemec Hill Road, west of La Farge. According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Champion was negotiating a curve to the left and reported seeing an oncoming, westbound vehicle approaching in his lane of travel and he steered right. The Champion vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail, overturned, struck several evergreen trees, and came to rest in the lawn of a private residence. Champion described the oncoming vehicle as a white colored pickup truck that did not stop.
Champion was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries, and refused transport. The La Farge Ambulance and La Farge Fire Department assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.
